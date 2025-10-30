Titans Made Two Roster Moves, Worked Out CB Tre Brown

The Tennessee Titans claimed C Drew Moss, placed G Blake Hance on IR and worked out CB Tre Brown on Thursday, per the NFL transaction wire.

Hance, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Northwestern back in April of 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Bills but was waived a few weeks later and caught on with the Commanders.

From there, he had brief stints with the Jaguars and Jets practice squads before the Browns signed him in January.

The Jaguars claimed Hance off waivers from the 49ers in 2022 and re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2023. He returned again in 2024.

From there, the Titans signed him to a one-year deal back in March.

In 2025, Hance has appeared in four games for the Titans and made one start.