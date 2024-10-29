Titans Make Five Roster Moves

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans have waived WR Mason Kinsey from the team’s 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Also, DL Abdullah Anderson, DB Justin Hardee, and G Arlington Hambright have all been added to the team’s practice squad, while OL Cole Spencer is being waived from the unit.

Hambright, 28, was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round out of Colorado in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million rookie deal.

He was entering the second year of that deal when the Bears cut him coming out of the preseason in 2021. He spent most of the season on the practice squad, then signed a futures deal with the Patriots for the 2022 season.

New England waived him coming out of the preseason. From there, he was on and off of the Colts’ roster before having a brief stint with the Texans.

Hambright most recently worked out for the Cleveland Browns, but was not signed by the team.

For his career, Hambright has appeared in 11 games and made one start at guard for the Bears.