Titans Make Five Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they’ve placed OT Ty Sambrailo on the reserve/retired list and added P Brett Kern to the COVID-19 list.
The Titans also waived DL Woodrow Hamilton and signed OL Derwin Gray and OL James Murray to their practice squad.
Here’s the Titans updated practice squad:
- QB Matt Barkley
- DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun
- LB Jamal Carter
- TE Tory Carter
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick
- WR Mason Kinsey
- G Jordan Roos
- DB Chris Jones
- TE Austin Fort
- OT Christian DiLauro
- DE Abdullah Anderson
- DT Caraun Reid
- OL Derwin Gray
- OL James Murray
Sambrailo, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015. Denver traded him to the Falcons at the start of the 2017 season for a fifth-round pick.
Sambrailo played out the final year of his four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 before re-signing with the Falcons on a three-year deal in 2019.
However, he was later released and eventually signed a one-year $1.6 million contract with the Titans last year.
In 2021, Sambrailo has appeared in four games for the Titans, making one start for them.
