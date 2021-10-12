Titans Make Five Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they’ve placed OT Ty Sambrailo on the reserve/retired list and added P Brett Kern to the COVID-19 list.

The Titans also waived DL Woodrow Hamilton and signed OL Derwin Gray and OL James Murray to their practice squad. 

Here’s the Titans updated practice squad:

  1. QB Matt Barkley
  2. DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun
  3. LB Jamal Carter
  4. TE Tory Carter
  5. WR Dez Fitzpatrick
  6. WR Mason Kinsey
  7. G Jordan Roos
  8. DB Chris Jones
  9. TE Austin Fort
  10. OT Christian DiLauro
  11. DE Abdullah Anderson
  12. DT Caraun Reid
  13. OL Derwin Gray
  14. OL James Murray

Sambrailo, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015. Denver traded him to the Falcons at the start of the 2017 season for a fifth-round pick.

Sambrailo played out the final year of his four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 before re-signing with the Falcons on a three-year deal in 2019. 

However, he was later released and eventually signed a one-year $1.6 million contract with the Titans last year. 

In 2021, Sambrailo has appeared in four games for the Titans, making one start for them.

