Titans Make Four Roster Moves, Place OLB Oluwafemi Oladejo On IR

The Tennessee Titans announced they have placed OLB Oluwafemi Oladejo on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Titans have promoted OLB Ali Gaye from the practice squad to the active roster. In correspondence, the Titans waived TE Thomas Odukoya and signed OL John Ojukwu to the practice squad.

Oladejo, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 84th-ranked linebacker in the 2021 recruiting class out of Elk Grove, California. He committed to California and spent two years there before transferring to UCLA for his final two seasons.

The Titans used the No. 52 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Oladejo. He signed a four-year, $8,415,106 contract with a $2,760,076 signing bonus.

In 2025, Oladejo has appeared in six games for the Titans and recorded 13 total tackles and two tackles for loss.