Titans Make Seven Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced a series of roster moves on Monday.

The full list includes:

Titans signed TE MyCole Pruitt and DB Bradley McDougald to their active roster.

and DB to their active roster. Titans waived K Michael Badgley and TE Tommy Hudson .

and TE . Titans signed OL Christian DiLauro and LB Joseph Jones to their practice squad.

and LB to their practice squad. Titans release LB Jan Johnson from their practice squad.

McDougald, 30, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas back in 2013. He was on and off of their practice squad during his rookie season before he waived in November of 2013 and later claimed off of waivers by the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers brought McDougald back on a second-round tender that cost them $2.5 million for the 2016 season. However, he departed in 2019 for a one-year contract with the Seahawks.

Seattle traded McDougald to the Jets last summer as part of the Jamal Adams trade. The Titans signed McDougald to a contract last month but was cut loose and later re-signed to their practice squad.

In 2020, McDougald appeared in seven games and recorded 36 tackles, no interceptions, a fumble recovery, and three passes defended.