Titans Make Three Practice Squad Moves

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans have signed LB Ochaun Mathis to the practice squad and added DE David Ebuka Agoha as an International Practice Squad signing.

In correspondence, the Titans have waived LB Curtis Jacobs from the practice squad.

Mathis, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Nebraska after spending four years at TCU. He signed a four-year, $4,022,465 rookie deal that included a $182,465 signing bonus.

Mathis was released by the Rams and caught on with the Patriots soon after. He was waived in November 2024 and caught on with the Eagles for the rest of the season before re-signing after the season.

The Eagles waived Mathis near the end of training camp this season.

In 2024, Mathis appeared in six games for the Patriots and Eagles and recorded three tackles and a forced fumble.