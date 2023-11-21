Titans Make Three Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced they have cut DT Jaleel Johnson and re-signed RB Jonathan Ward and CB Matthew Jackson to the practice squad.

Ward, 26, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in October of his rookie season.

Arizona re-signed Ward as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season. However, he was placed on injured reserve and later released.

Ward had a stint with the Jets before landing with the Titans. He’s bounced on and off the practice squad for the last two seasons.

In 2021, Ward appeared in 13 games and recorded nine rushing attempts for 33 yards (3.7 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with three receptions for 34 yards (11.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.