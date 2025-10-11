Titans Make Five Roster Moves

The Titans made three roster moves on Saturday, promoting TE Thomas Odukoya and DB Kendell Brooks to the team’s 53-man roster.

The @Titans have promoted TE Thomas Odukoya and DB Kendell Brooks to the team's 53-man roster. The @Titans have waived OL John Ojukwu. READ https://t.co/nWQNoWrTD1 pic.twitter.com/rhzTWAW5sT — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 11, 2025

In a corresponding move, the team waived OL John Ojukwu. For Week 6, they are elevating LB Curtis Jacobs and K Matthew Wright.

Brooks, 25, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Cardinals, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Colts signed Brooks to a futures contract last year before waiving him during the preseason, and later had a brief stint with the Commanders. The Titans signed him to a contract in September of last year and he’s bounced on and off their practice squad ever since.

In 2025, Brooks has appeared in one game for the Titans.