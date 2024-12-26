Titans Make Two Practice Squad Moves

According to Jim Wyatt of the team’s website, the Titans have signed K Matthew Wright to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Titans have waived OT Kellen Diesch from the practice squad.

Wyatt also adds LB David Long Jr. has failed his physical and will not join the 53-man roster after being claimed on Wednesday.

Wright, 28, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp.

He signed a futures deal with the Lions and was eventually let go by the team before joining the Jaguars practice squad. Jacksonville eventually elevated him to the active roster.

From there, Wright played for the Chiefs, Steelers, Panthers, 49ers, and Falcons before catching on with the Patriots. He then had a second stint as a member of the Panthers as an injury replacement for K Eddy Pineiro.

He’s had stints with the Steelers and 49ers this year before joining the Chiefs. Kansas City ended up waiving him in December when K Harrison Butker returned from injury.

For his career, Wright has appeared in 27 games and made 51 of 59 field goal attempts (86.4 percent) to go along with 40 of 42 extra points (95.2 percent).