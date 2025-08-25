Titans Move On From 16 Players On Monday

The Tennessee Titans announced they have moved on from 16 players before the roster cutdown deadline.

Tennessee waived the following players:

WR Jha’Quan Jackson WR TJ Sheffield DT Josiah Bronson DT TJ Smith OLB Desmond Evans LB Amari Burney CB Jalen Kimber CB Clarence Lewis CB Jermari Harris CB Davion Ross S Julius Wood S Joshuah Bledsoe

The Titans also released the following players:

Finally, the Titans waived WR Matt Landers with an injury designation.

Mustipher, 29, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however, and re-signed to the practice squad.

Chicago brought him back on a futures deal for the 2020 season and he was once again waived before the season and re-signed to the practice squad. However, he earned a promotion to the roster in October and was able to stick from there.

The Bears re-signed Mustipher as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season. They declined to tender him as a restricted free agent last offseason and he eventually caught on with the Ravens.

The Broncos signed Mustipher to a contract in April but let him go during final roster cuts and he caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad afterward and eventually signed to the active roster. He then signed with the Titans this past April.

In 2024, Mustipher appeared in 12 games for the Chargers and started once at center.