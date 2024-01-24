Titans Officially Announce Hire Of HC Brian Callahan, As Well As New Front Office Structure

The Tennessee Titans announced they have officially hired Bengals OC Brian Callahan as their next head coach.

“We went through a thorough candidate search and Brian stood out as the best person to lead our football team,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement.

“…Brian has a track record of success and a range of experience that has prepared him for this opportunity. His football knowledge and his enthusiasm for the game really stand out, and beyond that, we think his ability to lead will make him the ideal fit for our franchise.

“If you look at his history, Brian has been a part of a Super Bowl winning team (Denver, 2015) and another team that advanced to the Super Bowl (Cincinnati, 2021). He’s worked in a variety of dynamic offenses with top-flight quarterbacks. At each step of his career, he’s shown the flexibility and intelligence to make an impact.

The Titans also announced that GM Ran Carthon has been promoted to add executive vice president to his title, while assistant GM Chad Brinker has been promoted to president of football operations. It’s a new front office structure that will emphasize the collaboration Strunk is looking for. “Over the past year, Ran has impressed me and our staff with his innovative approach to roster building,” said Strunk. “Ran’s exceptional reputation around the league as a talent evaluator and culture builder was a clear competitive advantage during last year’s free agency and draft process, as well as our recent search for a head coach. Simply put, Ran Carthon makes the Tennessee Titans a destination for the league’s top talent. By expanding his role to include full roster control and oversight of the coaching staff, our organization will now benefit more completely from Ran’s unique ability to build and lead a championship-caliber football team.” The team said Carthon will run the football side of things, including the draft, free agency, personnel, oversight of Callahan and the coaching staff and sports medicine. Brinker will help with the cap, analytics, communications and team operations like security, equipment and grounds. “This is not my father’s NFL,” said Strunk. “As our league continues to evolve in areas like analytics, sports science, and technology, football organizations have become more complex and multifaceted. I want our football operation to be at the forefront of the NFL as teams continue to find new competitive advantages. In this new role, Chad will blend his executive experience with his strengths in football and scouting to ensure our football operation continues to innovate and grow as new opportunities emerge. Chad’s oversight of these areas will allow Ran to focus his full attention and energy on building and leading a championship football team.”