Titans Officially Announce Three Coaching Hires

The Tennessee Titans announced they have promoted assistant TE coach Luke Stocker to TE coach.

Additionally, the Titans have hired former Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassel in the same role and former Jets CB coach Tony Oden as their pass game coordinator/CB coach.

Tennessee has also parted ways with CB coach Chris Harris, TE coach Justin Outten and assistant ST coach Anthony Levine, whose contracts expired. The Titans also lost defensive assistant Clint McMillan to the Patriots and moved on from ST coordinator Colt Anderson.

Fassel, 51, began his NFL coaching career with the Ravens as an assistant special teams coach back in 2005. He spent four years with the Raiders before joining the Rams in 2012 and worked as their special teams coordinator before being promoted to head coach after they fired Jeff Fisher.

Fassel returned to being the Rams’ special teams coordinator the following year. He joined the Cowboys in 2020 as their ST coordinator. He became available when Dallas decided not to extend HC Mike McCarthy this offseason.

In 2024, the Cowboys ST unit was graded as No. 17 in the NFL per PFF.