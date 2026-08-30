Titans Officially Cut 34 Players Including QB Will Levis

The Tennessee Titans officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.
Here’s the full list of moves:
Cuts:
- QB Will Levis
- WR Bryce Oliver
- WR Mason Kinsey
- WR Hank Beatty
- WR KJ Osborn
- WR Tyren Montgomery
- TE Joel Wilson
- T Rasheed Miller
- G Drew Moss
- QB Hendon Hooker
- RB Michael Carter
- RB Kalel Mullings
- DT Timmy Horne
- DT Laki Tasi
- DL Jalyn Holmes
- LB Mani Powell
- CB Mario Goodrich
- CB Jalen McMurray
- LB Derrick Canteen
- S Bishop Fitzgerald
- DE Malik Herring
- RB D’Ernest Johnson
- DT Khalen Saunders
- T Zachary Thomas
- DT Earnest Brown IV
- G Cordell Volson
- CB Keydrain Calligan
- T Aamil Wagner
- CB Corey Mayfield
- WR Courtney Jackson
- WR Lance McCutcheon
- LB Dyontae Johnson
- LB Reid Carrico
- S Kendell Brooks (Injured)
Placed on Injured Reserve, Designated for Return:
- LB Dorian Mausi
- CB Joshua Williams
Placed on Injured Reserve:
Levis, 27, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He just finished the third year of a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus.
In 2024, Levis appeared in 12 games for the Titans and completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 45 times for 183 yards.
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