Titans Officially Cut 34 Players Including QB Will Levis

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tennessee Titans officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline. 

Titans HelmetHere’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

  1. QB Will Levis
  2. WR Bryce Oliver
  3. WR Mason Kinsey
  4. WR Hank Beatty
  5. WR KJ Osborn
  6. WR Tyren Montgomery
  7. TE Joel Wilson
  8. T Rasheed Miller
  9. G Drew Moss
  10. QB Hendon Hooker
  11. RB Michael Carter
  12. RB Kalel Mullings
  13. DT Timmy Horne
  14. DT Laki Tasi
  15. DL Jalyn Holmes
  16. LB Mani Powell
  17. CB Mario Goodrich
  18. CB Jalen McMurray
  19. LB Derrick Canteen
  20. S Bishop Fitzgerald
  21. DE Malik Herring
  22. RB D’Ernest Johnson
  23. DT Khalen Saunders
  24. T Zachary Thomas
  25. DT Earnest Brown IV
  26. G Cordell Volson
  27. CB Keydrain Calligan
  28. T Aamil Wagner
  29. CB Corey Mayfield
  30. WR Courtney Jackson
  31. WR Lance McCutcheon
  32. LB Dyontae Johnson
  33. LB Reid Carrico
  34. S Kendell Brooks (Injured)

Placed on Injured Reserve, Designated for Return:

  1. LB Dorian Mausi
  2. CB Joshua Williams

Placed on Injured Reserve:

  1. C Andre James
  2. DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

Levis, 27, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. 

He just finished the third year of a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus. 

In 2024, Levis appeared in 12 games for the Titans and completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 45 times for 183 yards.  

 
 

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