Titans Officially Sign RB Adrian Peterson To PS, Release LB Avery Williamson Among Other Moves

The Titans announced they have officially signed RB Adrian Peterson to the practice squad among a number of moves.

Tennessee also released veteran LB Avery Williamson from the active roster and made a number of practice squad moves.

In addition to Peterson, the Titans signed RB D’Onta Foreman to the practice squad, along with DB Nate Brooks and DL Niles Scott. Titans RB Mekhi Sargent, DT Eli Ankou and DT Caraun Reid were released in corresponding moves.

Peterson, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2007. After 10 seasons in Minnesota, Peterson signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Saints.

The Saints later traded Peterson to the Cardinals for a 2018 sixth-round pick back in 2017. However, Arizona cut him loose and he eventually signed on with Washington.

Washington brought Peterson back on a two-year contract worth $8 million that included an option before releasing him coming out of the preseason last year. He eventually signed on with the Lions.

In 2020, Peterson appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and rushed for 604 yards on 156 carries (3.9 YPC) to go along with 12 receptions for 101 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns.

Williamson, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He played out his rookie contract with Tennessee before agreeing to a three-year, $22.5 million contract that includes $16 million guaranteed with the Jets.

Williams suffered a season-ending ACL tear last year. He later agreed to a pay cut that reduced his 2020 salary to $3.5 million for the 2020 season.

The Jets traded Williamson and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Steelers for a 2022 fifth-round pick. The Broncos added him to their practice squad earlier this season before he was signed by the Titans to the active roster.

In 2020, Williamson appeared seven games for the Jets and eight with the Steelers, recording 111 tackles, one sack, an interception, and three passes defended.