Titans Officially Trade For S Tyree Gillespie, Waive TE Briley Moore

The Tennessee Titans announced that they have officially acquired S Tyree Gillespie from the Raiders and waived TE Briley Moore in a corresponding move, according to Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site.

Tennessee traded a conditional late-round pick in exchange for Gillespie on Tuesday.

Gillespie, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He is entering the second year of a four-year, $4 million contract.

In 2021, Gillespie appeared in 11 games and recorded three total tackles and no interceptions.

Moore, 24, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in May of last year.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his one-year college career, Moore recorded 22 receptions for 338 yards (15.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.