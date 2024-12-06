Titans OL Logan Bruss Suffered Torn ACL

Titans HC Brian Callahan announced OL Logan Bruss suffered a torn ACL in Thursday’s practice, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site.

This ends Bruss’ season, he’ll be placed on injured reserve in the near future.

Bruss, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Rams in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten in 2021.

He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2023 and re-signed to their practice squad. The Rams signed him to a futures deal back in January but was waived in November and was quickly claimed by the Titans.

In 2024, Bruss appeared in eight games for the Rams and three games for the Titans, starting three times for Los Angeles.