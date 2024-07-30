Titans OLB Arden Key Facing Six-Game Suspension

According to a report from Paul Kuharsy, Titans OLB Arden Key is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The NFL has not announced the suspension yet, but Texans DL Denico Autry, who coincidentally was with the Titans the past two years, was just suspended six games for violating the PED policy.

Titans HC Brian Callahan declined comment on Tuesday, per Jim Wyatt, calling it a league matter.

Key, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders out of LSU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,286,376 contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 when the Raiders waived him.

The 49ers signed Key to their active roster and he had a solid season for the team in 2021 before signing with the Jaguars as a free agent. He hit free agency again and signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Jaguars in 2023.

In 2023, Key appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 30 total tackles, four tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass defenses.