Titans OLB Arden Key Wins Appeal, No Longer Facing Suspension

According to teammate DL Jeffery Simmons and confirmed by Turron Davenport, Titans OLB Arden Key is no longer facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Davenport adds that the suspension was completely overturned and not reduced, meaning Key will be available for the season opener against the Bears.

Key, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders out of LSU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,286,376 contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 when the Raiders waived him.

The 49ers signed Key to their active roster and he had a solid season for the team in 2021 before signing with the Jaguars as a free agent. He hit free agency again and signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Jaguars in 2023.

In 2023, Key appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 30 total tackles, four tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass defenses.

