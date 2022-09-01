Titans OLB Harold Landry Tears ACL In Practice

According to Adam Schefter, Titans OLB Harold Landry tore his ACL in practice on Wednesday.

The injury will end Landry’s season before it even begins and deprive the Titans of their best pass rusher. It’s a big blow to Tennessee.

Expect the team to place Landry on injured reserve in the coming days.

Landry, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2018. He just played out the final year of his four-year, $6,733,690 contract that included a $2,977,298 signing bonus.

Landry was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a five-year, $87.5 million extension with the Titans.

In 2021, Landry appeared in 17 games for the Titans and recorded 75 tackles, 12 sacks, and a forced fumble.