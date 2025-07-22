Titans OLB Lorenzo Carter Retiring From NFL

According to Terry McCormick, Titans GM Mike Borgonzi announced that OLB Lorenzo Carter is retiring from the NFL.

Carter, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2018 out of Georgia. He finished out his four-year, $3,509,804 rookie contract that included a $1,049,804 signing bonus.

He signed a one-year deal to join the Falcons during the 2022 offseason and later re-signed with the team on a two-year deal.

Carter signed with the Titans this offseason back in March, but it appears he won’t play in a game for them.

In 2024, Carter appeared in 13 games for the Falcons, making 11 starts and recording 32 tackles, no sacks, and a forced fumble.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.

For his career, Carter appeared in 96 games throughout seven seasons with the Giants and Falcons, making 62 starts. He recorded 278 tackles, 21.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 18 pass defenses, two interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.