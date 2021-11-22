Titans Place LB Joe Jones On COVID-19 List

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve placed LB Joe Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jones, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Northwestern back in 2017. He later signed on with the Cowboys.

Jones had brief stints with the Chargers and Seahawks before the Broncos signed him to their active roster towards the end of the 2017 season. He played in Denver through the 2020 season.

Jones signed with the Buccaneers on a 1-year $1.1 million deal in May, but Tampa waived him before the start of the season. Jones then signed on with the Titans’ practice squad in September, before being elevated to the active roster in October.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in seven games with the Titans, recording five total tackles.