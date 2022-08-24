Titans Place LB Monty Rice On PUP List

The Titans announced that they are placing LB Monty Rice on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from an Achilles injury suffered during his rookie season.

Rice, 23, was a three-year starter at Georgia, the team leader in tackles in 2019, and a team captain in 2020. The Titans drafted Rice with pick No. 92 overall in the 2021 draft.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,848,858 that includes a signing bonus of $886,442. He was the final Titans’ draft pick to sign a rookie deal.

In 2021, Rice appeared in 10 games for the Titans, making four starts and recording 36 tackles.

