Titans Place OL Saahdiq Charles On Reserve/Retired List

The Tennessee Titans announced they have placed OL Saahdiq Charles on the team’s reserve/retired list.

Charles had been absent from practice recently for personal reasons, and the Titans said he recently informed the team he had decided to retire.

The veteran signed with Tennessee as a free agent this offseason and had a chance to compete for a starting role at guard.

Charles, 24, was originally drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of LSU. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4.09 million rookie deal with the team.

The Titans signed Charles to a one-year, $2.5 million deal as a free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Charles appeared in 11 games for the Commanders and made 10 starts.