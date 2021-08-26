Titans Place Three Including QB Ryan Tannehill On COVID-19 List

According to Adam Schefter, the Titans are placing QB Ryan Tannehill on the COVID-19 list.

Per Tom Pelissero, Titans GM Jon Robinson confirms Tannehill is vaccinated, so he either tested positive or has symptoms. He can test out of the protocol with two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Tennessee announced it also placed TE Geoff Swaim and LB Justin March-Lillard on the COVID-19 list. Titans HC Mike Vrabel has been isolating from the team as he deals with a mild case of the virus.

Tannehill, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. After six seasons, Miami traded Tannehill to the Titans in 2019 for draft compensation.

As a part of the trade, Tannehill reworked his contract to a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the potential for more incentives. He then signed a four-year, $118 million deal in 2020.

Tannehill was set to make a base salary of $24.5 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

In 2020, Tannehill started all 16 games for the Titans and completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 3,819 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 266 yards and seven additional touchdowns.