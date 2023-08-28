Titans Place RB Hassan Haskins On Injured Reserve

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve placed RB Hassan Haskins on injured reserve.

This move officially ends Haskins’ 2023 season.

Haskins, 23, was drafted in the fourth round out of Michigan by the Titans with the No. 131 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $692,208.

In 2022, Haskins appeared in 15 games for the Titans and rushed 25 times for 83 yards (3.7 YPC) and no touchdowns. He added 11 receptions on 12 targets for 57 yards.