Titans Place RB Kalel Mullings On Injured Reserve

The Tennessee Titans officially placed RB Kalel Mullings on injured reserve, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Mullings, 22, is a former sixth-round pick by the Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $840,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Mullings has appeared in two games for the Titans but has not recorded any stats.