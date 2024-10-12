Titans Place S Jamal Adams On NFI List, Elevate Two

The Tennessee Titans announced Saturday that they’ve placed safety Jamal Adams on the non-football injury list and elevated DL Abdullah Anderson and CB Tre Avery to their active roster.

Adams will now miss at least the next four games before he’s eligible to be activated from the list.

Adams, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jets out of LSU back in 2017. He played out the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract worth $22,256,084, which included a signing bonus of $14,326,244.

The Jets exercised Adams’ fifth-year option before ultimately trading him to the Seahawks for a package including two first-round picks. Seattle later signed him to a four-year, $70 million extension in August of 2021.

The Seahawks released Adams this past March and he eventually signed on with the Titans.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded four tackles.