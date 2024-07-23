Titans Place Two On Injured Lists

The Tennessee Titans announced they have placed OT Nicholas Petit-Frere and WR Colton Dowell on the active/PUP list to start training camp.

Both players will still count against the 90-man roster and can come off the list at any time.

Petit-Frere, 24, was a two-year starter at Ohio State, earning first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and second-team All-Big Ten as a junior. The Titans used the No. 69 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the third year of a four-year $5,455,740 contract that includes a $1,147,811 signing bonus.

Petit-Frere served a six-game suspension stemming from violating the league’s policy on gambling in 2023.

In 2023, Petit-Frere appeared in three games for the Titans, making two starts at right tackle.