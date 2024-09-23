Titans Placing CB Chidobe Awuzie On Injured Reserve

Titans HC Brian Callahan announced Monday that CB Chidobe Awuzie will miss multiple weeks with a groin injury.
The Titans plan to place Awuzie on injured reserve which would cost him at least the next four games before he can be activated.
Callahan said there’s a chance that CB Tre Avery will be promoted this week.
Awuzie, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract and tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.
Awuzie signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Bengals. He missed the remainder of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL he sustained in Week 8.
The Titans signed Awuzie to a three-year contract this offseason.
In 2024, Awuzie has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded four tackles and no interceptions.
