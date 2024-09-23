Titans Placing CB Chidobe Awuzie On Injured Reserve

By
Nate Bouda
-

Titans HC Brian Callahan announced Monday that CB Chidobe Awuzie will miss multiple weeks with a groin injury. 

Chidobe Awuzie

The Titans plan to place Awuzie on injured reserve which would cost him at least the next four games before he can be activated. 

Callahan said there’s a chance that CB Tre Avery will be promoted this week.

Awuzie, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Colorado. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract and tested the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. 

Awuzie signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Bengals. He missed the remainder of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL he sustained in Week 8.

The Titans signed Awuzie to a three-year contract this offseason. 

In 2024, Awuzie has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded four tackles and no interceptions. 

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply