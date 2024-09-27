Titans Promote LB Luke Gifford, Make Two Other Moves

The Tennessee Titans officially promoted LB Luke Gifford from the practice squad to the active roster, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.
Tennessee also placed CB Chidobe Awuzie on injured reserve after suffering a groin injury in Week 3 and signed DL McTelvin Agim to the practice squad in a corresponding move.
The Titans’ practice squad now includes:
- DT Abdullah Anderson
- C Corey Levin
- DB Tre Avery
- DB Anthony Kendall
- DE Khalid Duke
- DT Isaiah Iton
- DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally
- WR Mason Kinsey
- WR Bryce Oliver
- RB Jabari Small
- G Cole Spencer
- T Leroy Watson
- TE Nick Vannett
- DB Kendell Brooks
- WR Tay Martin
- LB Kyron Johnson
- DL McTelvin Agim
Gifford, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Cowboys.
Gifford made the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later placed on injured reserve in December with a fractured arm. He was set to be a restricted free agent, but the Cowboys declined to tender him a contract.
After signing with the Titans on a two-year deal, Gifford played mainly on special teams and wound up on injured reserve once again in 2023 due to a hamstring injury.
In 2023, Gifford appeared in 11 games for the Titans and made one start, recording six total tackles.
