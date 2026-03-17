Titans Re-Signed RB Julius Chestnut

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans are re-signing RB Julius Chestnut to a one-year contract.

Despite being listed as a running back, Chestnut’s primary contributions came on special teams last year.

Chestnut, 25, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Sacred Heart. He was cut as a rookie and bounced on and off their practice squad.

Chestnut was signed to the active roster in December 2022 and re-signed to a one-year deal for the 2024 season. After testing the open market in 2025, he returned to the Titans on another one-year contract.

In 2025, Chestnut appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and rushed 11 times for 40 yards. He failed to catch either of his two targets and had 17 total tackles on special teams.