Titans Re-Signing LB Dylan Cole To One-Year Deal

According to Jim Wyatt, the Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with LB Dylan Cole.

Cole, 27, signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri State back in 2017. He played out the final year of a three-year, $1.66 million contract before re-signing with the Texans on a one-year tender.

The Titans signed Cole to their practice squad in 2021 and he’s been on and off of the unit ever since.

In 2021, Cole has appeared in nine games for the Titans and recorded 16 tackles and a forced fumble.