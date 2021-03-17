Titans Re-Signing LB Jayon Brown To One-Year, $5.25M Deal

Tom Pelissero reports that the Titans are re-signing LB Jayon Brown to a one-year contract worth $5.25 million on Wednesday.

According to Pelissero, Brown turned down other offers to return to revamped Titans’ defense and reset his value for next year.

Brown suffered a season-ending elbow injury late in 2020.

Brown, 26, was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round in 2017 out of UCLA. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.67 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

In 2020, Brown appeared in 10 games for the Titans and recorded 76 tackles, one sack, an interception, two forced fumbles and eight passes defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.