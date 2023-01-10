Titans Release Three From PS Including QB Kevin Hogan

The Tennessee Titans officially released QB Kevin Hogan, DB Kyron Brown and G Danny Isidora from their practice squad on Tuesday.

Hogan, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016 out of Stanford. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Browns’ practice squad before being called up a few months into the 2016 season.

The Browns traded Hogan in 2018 to Washington for a sixth-round pick. Washington waived Hogan coming out of the preseason and he was quickly claimed by the Broncos.

From there, Hogan re-signed with Denver on a one-year deal but was among their final roster cuts. He caught on with the Bengals practice squad and then the practice squad of the Titans.

The Texans signed Hogan to a deal back in May but opted to let him go shortly after. He signed on to the Titans’ practice squad.

In 2017, Hogan appeared in four games and threw for 517 yards while completing 61.3 percent of his passes to go along with four touchdowns and five interceptions.