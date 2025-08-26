Titans Released QB Trevor Siemian

According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans are releasing veteran journeyman QB Trevor Siemian, who could wind up back on the team’s practice squad.

Siemian, 33, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015 out of Northwestern. Denver traded him to the Vikings in 2018 for a fifth-round pick.

Siemian played out the final year of his four-year, $2.33 million contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Jets worth $2 million.

He was later brought in by the Titans in 2020 to compete for the backup quarterback job, but was eventually waived and added to the team’s practice squad. From there, Sieman had stints with the Saints, Bears, and Bengals before joining the Jets last September.

Siemian went on to sign with the Titans’ practice squad in October and was let go after the season.

In 2023, Siemian appeared in five games for the Jets with three starts and completed 56.2 percent of his passes for 724 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.