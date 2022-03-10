Titans Released RB Darrynton Evans

The Tennessee Titans announced that they have officially released three players on Thursday, including RB Darrynton Evans, OL Kendall Lamm, and G Rodger Saffold.

Evans, 23, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors in 2020. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick of last year’s draft.

He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that includes an $877,665 signing bonus and was set to earn a base salary of $1,005,000 next season.

Evans landed on the season-ending injured reserve back in October after making just one appearance last season.

In 2020, Evans appeared in five games for the Titans and rushed for 54 yards on 14 carries (3.9 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with two receptions for 27 yards (13.5 YPC) and one touchdown.