Titans Releasing G Cordell Volson

According to Ian Rapoport, Titans G Cordell Volson is among the team’s cuts today.

He was signed to potentially start for Tennessee at guard, getting $2.5 million guaranteed from the Titans, but it looks like fifth-round rookie G Fernando Carmona has the lead for that job going into the regular season.

He missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery

Volson, 28, was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in the 2022 draft out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $4.3 million rookie deal through 2025 and was set to make a base salary of $1.5 million in 2025 after accepting a $1.056 million pay cut in May.

He signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Titans ahead of the 2026 season.

In 2024, Volson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and made 15 starts. He was graded as the 78th-best guard out of 136 by PFF.