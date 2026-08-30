Titans Releasing RB D’Ernest Johnson

Adam Schefter reports that the Titans are releasing RB D’Ernest Johnson.

Johnson, 30, went undrafted out of South Florida in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2022.

Johnson signed with the Jaguars on a one-year, $1.2 million contract for the 2023 season. He returned on another one-year deal in 2024 and joined the Ravens for training camp before being released.

The Cardinals later signed him to their practice squad. He was activated for one game, then made his way to the Patriots’ practice squad.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and Patriots and rushed 14 times for 25 yards.