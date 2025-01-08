Titans Request Interview With Browns Assistant GM Catherine Raiche Hickman

According to Dianna Russini, the Titans have requested permission to interview Browns assistant GM Catherine Hickman for their GM vacancy.

Formerly Catherine Raiche, she would be the second woman general manager in NFL history if hired by Tennessee and has been drawing a lot of attention in recent years for her expertise in the front office.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Titans’ GM vacancy so far:

Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

Raiche, 36, began her career in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes back in 2015 and eventually joined the Tampa Bay Vipers front office during the failed reboot of the XFL.

The Eagles hired Raiche as football operations coordinator and in 2021 she became vice president of football operations. She joined the Browns’ front office in 2022 as assistant general manager.

