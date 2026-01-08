Titans Request Three More HC Interviews

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Titans have requested HC interviews with Packers DC Jeff Hafley, 49ers DC Robert Saleh and Steelers OC Arthur Smith.

The following is an updated list of candidates for the Titans’ HC opening, found in our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Requested)

(Requested) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

Saleh, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021 but was fired following the 2024 season. Saleh rejoined the 49ers as defensive coordinator in 2025.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.

In 2025, the 49ers’ defense ranks 13th in points allowed, 20th in total yards allowed, 11th in rushing yards allowed and 25th in passing yards allowed.