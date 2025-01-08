Titans Request To Interview Dolphins Exec Reggie McKenzie For GM Job

According to Turron Davenport, the Titans have requested to interview Dolphins’ senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie for their general manager job.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Titans’ GM vacancy so far:

Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

(Requested) Browns assistant GM Catherine Hickman (Requested)

(Requested) Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie. (Requested)

McKenzie, 61, is a former 10th-round pick of the Raiders back in 1985. He played for the Raiders, Cardinals, and 49ers before becoming an NFL executive in 1994.

After 18 years in Green Bay, McKenzie was hired by the Raiders as their GM in 2012. He was fired from his position with the Raiders when Jon Gruden took full control of the organization. The Dolphins hired him as senior personnel executive in 2019.

During his six years in Oakland, McKenzie’s teams have gone 39-70 including one playoff appearance.