Titans Requesting To Interview Ravens DC Mike Macdonald For HC Job

Adam Schefter reports that the Titans have requested to interview Ravens DC Mike Macdonald for their open head coaching job. The Commanders have also requested to interview Macdonald.

Here is the full list of coaches requested for interviews by the Titans since they moved on from HC Mike Vrabel:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Giants OC Mike Kafka

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald

Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Macdonald, 35, began his college coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia and was promoted to defensive quality control coach from 2011-2013.

The Ravens hired him in 2014 as an intern and he worked his way to become a defensive assistant from 2015-2016, defensive backs coach in 2017, and linebackers coach from 2018-2020.

The University of Michigan hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2021, but he returned to Baltimore in 2022.

In 2023, the Ravens’ defense ranked No. 1 in scoring, No. 6 in yards, No. 6 against the pass, and No. 14 against the run.

