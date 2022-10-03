Titans Rookie WR Treylon Burks To Miss Time With Turf Toe

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Titans first-round WR Treylon Burks suffered a turf toe injury during Sunday’s win over the Colts.

According to Rapoport, Burks will not require surgery for the issue, but he will miss “some time.”

It remains to be seen whether Tennessee will carry Burks on their active roster or place him on injured reserve, which could cost him the next four games.

Burks, 22, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020. The Titans traded up and used the No. 18 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Burks signed a four-year, $14,369,584 contract that includes a $7,630,607. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Burks has appeared in four games for the Titans and caught 10 passes for 129 yards receiving to go along with two carries for 12 yards and no touchdowns.