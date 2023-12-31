Titans Rule Out QB Will Levis With Foot Injury

The Titans ruled QB Will Levis out for the remainder of the game against the Texans in Week 17 due to a foot injury.

Levis, 24, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Levis signed a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,734,939 for 2023.

In 2023, Levis has appeared in nine games for the Titans and completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,792 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions.

We will have more news on Levis as it becomes available.