Titans Rule Out WRs Julio Jones & A.J. Brown For Week 4

Titans HC Mike Vrabel announced Friday that WRs Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are both out for Week 4 with hamstring injuries.

Indications from earlier in the week were that both players could miss Sunday’s game against the Jets, so this shouldn’t come as a complete surprise.

Brown left early in Week 3’s game with his injury and watched from the sideline in street clothes. Jones was also kept out for large portions of the game.

Brown, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract including a $2,130,812 signing bonus.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in three games for the Titans and caught seven passes for 92 yards receiving and one touchdown. He has also rushed for three yards on one carry.

Jones, 32, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in three games for the Titans and caught 12 passes for 204 yards receiving and no touchdowns.