Titans Scheduled To Meet John Harbaugh On Thursday

According to Dianna Russini, the Titans are planning to meet former Ravens HC John Harbaugh for an interview on Thursday.

Harbaugh is scheduled to leave his in-person visit in New York tonight and return to his home in Baltimore, per Russini. The Titans’ brass will be flying out to visit him there.

While the Giants had been making a push to sew up a commitment from Harbaugh today, it does seem like he plans to be a little more methodical with his process.

The Titans and Falcons are the two other teams believed to be in contention to land Harbaugh.

Multiple reports have said not to dismiss the Titans’ chances despite their poor record last year, as they have several assets that would appeal to Harbaugh like QB Cam Ward and a lot of cap space.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

However, the Ravens elected to move on after the 2025 season.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.

