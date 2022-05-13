Titans Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 17 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- OLB David Anenih (Houston)
- CB Tre Avery (Rutgers)
- RB Julius Chestnut (Sacred Heart)
- DT Haskell Garrett (Ohio State)
- ILB Jack Gibbens (Minnesota)
- S Michael Griffin II (South Dakota State)
- G Hayden Howerton (SMU)
- WR Brandon Lewis (Air Force)
- OT Jalen McKenzie (Southern Cal)
- C/G Xavier Newman-Johnson (Baylor)
- DT Sam Okuayinonu (Maryland)
- DL Jayden Peevy (Texas A&M)
- WR Reggie Roberson (SMU)
- OL Andrew Rupcich (Culver-Stockton)
- K Caleb Shudak (Iowa)
- P Ryan Stonehouse (Colorado St.)
- CB Tre Swilling (Georgia Tech)
Anenih, 22, was a three-year starter at Houston. He was a First Team All-AAC selection as a senior.
During his college career at Houston, Anenih recorded 99 tackles, 20 sacks, four forced fumbles, and seven pass deflections over the course of five seasons and 56 games.
