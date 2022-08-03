Titans Sign DB Terrell Bonds & OL Willie Wright, Make Two Other Roster Moves

According to Jim Wyatt, the Titans signed DB Terrell Bonds and OL Willie Wright to contracts on Wednesday, placed OL Daniel Munyer on the injured reserve, and waived DB Chris Williamson with an injury designation.

Bonds, 25, went undrafted out of Tennessee State in 2018 and did not catch on with an NFL team. He later signed with the Express in 2018, and recorded 14 total tackles and five pass defenses in eight games for the Express.

From there, the Ravens signed Bonds to a contract in 2019 and bounced on and off their roster. He signed a futures deal with the Dolphins in January of last year but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Bonds appeared in four games for the Ravens and recorded six tackles.