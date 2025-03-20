Titans Sign EDGE Lorenzo Carter

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they’ve signed veteran EDGE Lorenzo Carter to a contract.

Carter, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2018 out of Georgia. He finished out his four-year, $3,509,804 rookie contract that included a $1,049,804 signing bonus.

He signed a one-year deal to join the Falcons during the 2022 offseason and later re-signed with the team on a two-year deal.

In 2024, Carter appeared in 13 games for the Falcons making 11 starts and recording 32 tackles, no sacks and a forced fumble.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.