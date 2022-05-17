Titans Sign First-Round WR Treylon Burks

The Tennessee Titans have signed first-round WR Treylon Burks to a four-year contract, according to Field Yates.

Burks is the fifth player in Tennessee’s nine-member 2022 draft class to ink their deal.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Treylon Burks WR Signed 2 Roger McCreary CB 3 Nicholas Petit-Frere OT 3 Malik Willis QB 4 Hassan Haskins RB Signed 4 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE 5 Kyle Philips WR Signed 6 Theo Jackson S Signed 6 Chance Campbell LB Signed

Burks, 21, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020. The Titans traded up and used the No. 18 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former Titans WR A.J. Brown.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $14,369,584 contract that includes a $7,630,607. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Burks recorded 147 receptions for 2,418 yards (15.4 YPC) and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed 38 times for 222 yards and a touchdown.